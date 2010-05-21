In Michael Lewis’ disturbing but illuminating book unearthing the machinations behind the global financial crisis, The Big Short, one of the Wall Street investors enmeshed in creating the web of sub-prime mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives reports on how he knew the bubble was going to burst. It was when he (somehow!!) learned from a Las Vegas prostitute that she owned five homes, financed with sub-prime ARMs, ready to implode.

As Washington (hopefully) gets financial reform done to restrain the “animal spirits” (to borrow one of Alan Greenspan’s favorite phrases) of investors and borrowers alike, I was reminded of the economic havoc wreaked by this orgy of incestuous investing at a summit sponsored by Brookings and the Obama administration on the future of auto-impacted communities.

Local mayors, business, labor leaders, civic, and philanthropic leaders--along with governors and members of Congress from auto communities--took stock of the damage, their own and the administration’s efforts to repair it, and what needs to be done next to aid the metros of auto country to accelerate their recovery.

To say the hard-hit auto communities of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and the rest of the industrial Midwest did less financial sleeping around than the real estate bubble communities of Vegas, Florida, and the coasts is an understatement. The workers in these communities were too busy furiously trying to retool their own skills and industries in the face of job loss and restructuring in autos and manufacturing than to try and finance five homes with bad loans. Then the global financial crisis hit them with a second punch to the gut—effectively destroying credit-dependent markets for the things they made (autos and the expensive parts that go into them).