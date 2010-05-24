Good fact-checking from Elizabeth Williamson and Victoria McGrane of the Wall Street Journal:

Former Alaska Republican Gov. Sarah Palin stirred up more controversy over the oil spewing into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday when she suggested that the administration’s response was linked to “the oil companies who have so supported President Obama in his campaign.” ...

According to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, Republicans receive far more campaign money from the oil and gas industry than do Democrats.

So far in 2010, the oil and gas industries have contributed $12.8 million to all candidates, with 71% of that money going to Republicans. During the 2008 election cycle, 77% of the industry’s $35.6 million in contributions went to Republicans, and in the 2008 presidential contest, Republican candidate Sen. John McCain received more than twice as much money from the oil and gas industries as Obama: McCain collected $2.4 million; Obama, $898,000.

It's always treacherous to speculate where, how, or even whether Palin gets her information. But I wonder if she's somehow absorbed the notion, advanced by figures on the right like Tim Carney and her own hagiographer Matthew Continetti, that Obama is a handmaiden of industry.