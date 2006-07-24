Speed Freaks

The World Cup has ended and Wimbledon has been won, but for those still hungry for global competition, the Tour de France rolls on toward its Parisian finale on July 23. The race was already wide open when this decade's big drug scandal broke. In late May, a Spanish sting code-named Operación Puerto netted five people—including coaches from two professional racing teams and a former team doctor—in a secretive blood-doping program. The doctor's coded notes, along with phone records and videotapes, implicate more than 50 cyclists. Just before the Tour began, the Spanish authorities issued a 38-page précis of the investigation, which named dozens of Tour riders, including the race's overwhelming favorites, Ivan Basso and Jan Ullrich, as members of the doping ring. As a result of the ensuing suspensions and Lance Armstrong's retirement, the top five finishers from last year's Tour are all out of this year's race.

Armstrong's retirement hasn't slowed the French press's relentless effort to prove that his seven victories were tainted by doping. The murky evidence and legal intricacies of the investigations are all but incomprehensible, but L'Equipe, the French sporting daily, runs each vague allegation under a screaming headline like "THE ARMSTRONG LIE." Armstrong has also been feuding publicly with Greg LeMond, the only other American to win the Tour. LeMond claimed in late June that Armstrong had threatened "my wife, my business, my life" over his public criticism of Armstrong's consultations with a controversial Italian doctor. But LeMond's more remarkable claim was that cycling was a clean sport back in the 1980s, when he raced. Like most retired athletes, he has a rose-colored view of his own era. The Dutch racer Joop Zoetemelk has the distinction of being the first cyclist to test positive for steroids, in 1979—which didn't keep him from winning the Tour in 1980. And, two years after LeMond's first win, the Spanish climber Pedro Delgado won the Tour despite testing positive for probenecid, a drug whose only use to an athlete is as a masking agent for steroids. But, as it wasn't yet proscribed for cyclists, Delgado kept his crown. LeMond's "clean" era was, in reality, the Age of Anabolic Steroids.

Doping has been a part of cycling since the Tour was founded in 1903. Back then, riders carried la moutarde—water bottles laced with everything from caffeine and opiates to ether and cocaine. The Tour's first doping scandal came in 1924, when the Pelissier brothers quit the race and complained about the conditions to a muckraking journalist. He dubbed Tour riders the "convicts of the road" and stressed the pharmacy they carried with them on every stage—cocaine, chloroform, and pills they referred to as the "dynamite." After World War II, amphetamines took over. (They were readily available in part because they'd been supplied in vast numbers to the Allied troops in Europe.) When asked if he took la bomba, as the pills were called, the Italian champion Fausto Coppi, who dominated the sport in the late '40s and '50s, replied, "Only when I have to." Pressed to define when that was, he acknowledged, "Almost all the time."

Amphetamine use came under the spotlight during the 1967 Tour, when the British rider Tom Simpson collapsed and died on the long, hot climb up Mont Ventoux. Before his death, Simpson had nicely summed up the riders' attitude toward drugs: "If it takes ten to kill you, I'll take nine." The Tour's organizers made a public show of new doping controls, but the riders rebelled, and it all got swept under the carpet as quickly as possible. As five-time Tour champion Jacques Anquetil said in response to all the handwringing, "You'd have to be an imbecile or a hypocrite to imagine that a professional cyclist who rides 235 days a year can hold himself together without stimulants."