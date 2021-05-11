And now comes Quintin Dailey, who may finally do in the image of professional athletes as nice guys. Dailey is a tremendous basketball player, but at the University of San Francisco he did more than play guard; he was charged with attempted rape, false imprisonment, and attempted oral copulation during an attack on a nurse. After plea-bargaining negotiations conducted by a prominent San Francisco attorney (with Reggie Jacksoh paying the legal fees), Dailey pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and, on June 25, was sentenced to three years' probation. The following week the Chicago Bulls picked him seventh in the NBA draft. At his unveiling to Chicago fans, everyone was looking for a nomirial show of remorse or regret. This was not forthcorhirig until a few days later, presumably after Dailey's agent convinced him it would be good for his contract negotiations.

No one expects the return of noble idealism to sports. That would probably require the dismantling of the enormous structure of money, television works and advertisers, universities, agents, and sports lawyers. But whom are little kids supposed to look up to if the typical (or even atypical) professional athlete is a felon with a fat wallet and a coke spoori around his neck? Politicians, perhaps?

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