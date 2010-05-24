As for Goldstone's work as a judge under apartheid, Dershowitz says: “His defense of ‘I was just following orders’ is much like the defense used by German judges, and Goldstone authorized the torture of blacks in what’s euphemistically called flogging but is torture under international law.... If the statute of limitations were still viable, he could be prosecuted as a criminal for authorizing the torture of blacks in South Africa. He couldn’t defend himself by saying ‘I was just following a law.’ You cannot follow a law that authorized torture. Particularly torture that had nothing to do with national security. It was punitive.”

Judge Goldstone’s record is not a pretty one. It is a surprise that no one raised the issue until Danny Ayalon, Israel’s deputy foreign minister under Avigdor Lieberman, did. But it was he who did it, as reported also in The Jerusalem Post. But Ayalon is himself a neo-fascist in Israeli politics, a thuggish thinker and a degenerate diplomat. It is a shame that it was he who brought up the charges about Goldstone’s career in the apartheid judiciary. If there is anyone in the political arena who would like to turn Israel into an apartheid state, it would be him.

But the accusations he levied against Goldstone are true. The former judge sent (at least 28) black people to the gallows and black people to the whipping posts and black people to other indescribable humiliations. He was an agent of apartheid, someone who supinely enforced its cruel laws. There is a full treatment of this aspect of Goldstone’s career in Yedioth Ahronoth, abridged as “Judge Goldstone’s dark past” on the Ynet website of May 6. The anti-Israel left is a little blindsided by these revelations. So they minimize while they admit. Sasha Polakow-Suransky, a journalist who has written on Israel’s relationship with the apartheid government, yields timidly that “Goldstone’s apartheid era judicial rulings are undoubtedly a blot on his record.” But, if one is sufficiently hostile to Israel, one is forgiven everything, Polakow-Suransky forgives everything—yes, everything. Even the taking of lives of victims of apartheid rule. After all, legal justice must be done.

I met Richard Goldstone on my first visit to South Africa in March or April of 1984. We were a group of perhaps ten, including the distinguished essayist Milton Himmelfarb, Gertrude’s brother (now dead, alas). Another visitor, whose name I can’t recall, is also deceased. I’ve spoken with two other people who made the trip, Nathan Glazer and Adam Meyerson. And they don’t remember Judge Goldstone, but one vaguely recalls a Jewish judge.

Well, I know that the Jewish judge was Richard Goldstone. I’ve spent half the weekend searching for the notebook which I filled diligently. It is someplace in the house ... but nowhere to be found. So I have no quotes. But I do recall the man’s gestalt and his hauteur. He carried himself as a significant personage. He spoke as though he were not only the disposition of the law but the law itself.

Someone in our group, a rather younger man studying at (I think) Wittswatersand—or maybe it was Stellenbosch—knew something about Goldstone’s judicial record and the extent to which he had been a willing satrap of authority. Frankly, I couldn’t imagine (but I now know better) that a Jewish judge would fit so comfortably on what was truly a lower rung on a totalitarian ladder. But the truth is that he sometimes reflected publicly (and perhaps painfully) on the moral compromises he had to endure on the apartheid judiciary. The question is why he had to endure it.