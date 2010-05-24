Peter Beinart replies, or purports to reply, one more time:

From Leon Wieseltier to Jonathan Chait to Jeffrey Goldberg to Jamie Kirchick to David Frum, the main complaint is that I didn’t spend enough time discussing the nastiness of Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and extremist Muslims in general.

Not only is that not my complaint, or even a complaint I agree with, it's a complaint I specifically disagreed with in both my replies to Peter. There's just no longer any point of contact between the argument I wish to make and the argument Peter wishes to refute. At this point he's engaged not in an argument but in some kind of framing exercise.