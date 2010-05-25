Check out the Intermountain West states on this map from the Metro Program’s “State of Metropolitan America.” Now look at the major metropolitan areas—Phoenix, Denver, Provo and Ogden, Albuquerque and others. Do you notice how most of the major metropolitan areas except Las Vegas, Salt Lake, and Boise have being seeing growing shares of their workers commuting by public transit?

It’s but one finding among dozens in the extensive drill-down on what’s happening in U.S. metros that is the “State of Metropolitan America,” but the blue dots on the “Change in share of workers commuting by public transportation since 2000” map point to a major development: The Intermountain West is not just a region of solitary auto drivers and, in fact, has begun to make impressive strides in improving the availability of especially rail alternatives to the car.

The story is truly impressive. Ever since our 2007 report Mountain Megas we have been noticing that the Intermountain West metros—too young to have obtained the massive federal transport investments of 1960s and 1970s but growing too fast to be able to wait—have exhibited a striking appetite for self-help on transportation and economic development issues. But when it comes to rail and light rail, the Mountain metros’ story of do-it-yourself leadership is world class as makes clear this presentation given by John Inglish of the Utah Transit Authority at the Copenhagen United Nations climate talks last winter.

Let’s review the bidding of major projects, several of which are too new to “explain” the progress on public transit commuting but which will soon influence it.