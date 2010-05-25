It's worth dwelling on that "brute authoritarian might" point. One thing that makes China so different from the United States is that large infrastructure projects can be scaled up at a pace that would be incomprehensible to most Americans. Mayors basically rule their cities like kings, and have final say over land-use decisions and permitting. It really is a Robert Moses wet dream. You can see this in Shanghai, where the subway system—already the world's third-largest—has expanded galactically in the past year, with some six new lines and 200 new stations built to prepare the city for the Expo 2010. Compare that with the endless decades that it's taking New York City just to build its Second Avenue line.

True, part of what's going on here seems to be that NIMBY-ism is a less powerful force in China—although it's gathering momentum. In Shanghai, Liu argues that people are, on the whole, more open to radical changes in their city, more willing to undergo sweeping construction projects, more willing to sacrifice for investments in the future. (The Shanghai Expo slogan is "Better City, Better Life.") I can't tell how true that actually is—how many people even have a choice in the matter?—but certainly that's not the prevailing attitude in the United States, especially where energy's concerned. (That said, I'm reluctant to gush over the benefits of unfettered planning—just take a look at China's monstrous Three Gorges Dam, which has displaced some 1.3 million people and devastated the nearby soil and forest cover, and you start to see that NIMBY-ism isn't always a terrible thing.)

I asked if there was still a rift between Beijing's green aspirations and the provinces—a dynamic I'd reported on a few years ago—and Liu said this was increasingly no longer the case. Most provincial officials and mayors are now on board with the idea of going green. Even if they're not concerned with climate change per se, there's still air pollution (and the resulting riots) to worry about, as well as energy stability. Upgrading the grid, for instance, is a no-brainer for any region with lots of factories, since rolling blackouts and unreliable power can cost a manufacturing city like Guangdong billions of dollars each year.

That doesn't mean change is simple, though. When I asked Liu what some of the biggest hurdles to going green were, she noted that many Chinese officials seem to be myopically focused on technological fixes—building widgets like wind turbines. Yet many environmental and energy problems require a more holistic view. For instance, there are towns in Inner Mongolia that are razing thousands of acres of forests to get wood for heat. There's no one gadget that can fix this; it takes a combination of, say, better insulation for homes, a shift to more sustainable biomass generators, installing solar-powered water heaters, as well as behavioral changes… So this is one area where outside expertise can really help.

One final, and fascinating, point Liu mentioned was that one of the keys to China's environmental future is the rise of a young, highly educated middle class. Back in the 1980s, most students in Shanghai didn't take English until they were seniors—at which point they might learn the ABCs. Today, most students start learning English in the third grade. And as a legacy of China's one-child policy, this new generation of kids each have the undivided attention of six adults apiece. So what you have is a new, educated generation that has a lot of influence over attitudes in the rest of the country. And this generation is becoming quite environmentally conscious—last year, for instance, consumer magazines started running green issues for the first time ever. So there's a potentially seismic attitudinal shift underway, though we'll have to see how meaningful it actually proves to be.