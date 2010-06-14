Automobile traffic has today become the most pervasive and noxious source of noise in the world. Prochnik cites statistics from the World Health Organization indicating that the sounds emitted by cars’ engines, brakes, and tires actually cause significantly more illness than the exhaust spewing from their tailpipes. The stress and the sleeplessness resulting from traffic noise take a particular toll on the heart, contributing to many thousands of fatal heart attacks every year. And yet, in another sign of the subjectivity of our experience of sound, when people are surveyed about the noises they find most disturbing, they point not to traffic but to the barky dog in a nearby yard or the raucous late-night party down the street. We tune out civilization’s ever-present racket but find unendurable our neighbors’ occasional pleasures and excesses.

We have adapted so well to the noisiness that surrounds us that we rarely even think of it as a problem. Julia Rice-style protests have become rare. Today, in fact, most urban noise-control programs have little to do with making places quieter. They are aimed instead at designing “soundscapes” that make a city’s clamor a little more agreeable by, for example, tweaking the way traffic flows through streets or the way voices spill from bars and restaurants. Soundscaping has also become popular among retailers, who now eschew generic Muzak in favor of meticulously customized store soundtracks that reinforce their brand image while propelling shoppers toward cash registers. A sound designer tells Prochnik that the thunderous beats pumped out by the sound systems in Abercrombie & Fitch outlets are engineered to create “a state of celebratory arousal” that reaches its climax with the purchase of a hoodie.

Soundscaping routinely takes place at a more intimate level as well. When we want to isolate ourselves from society’s ambient noise, we rarely think to seek out quiet spots. Instead, we just crank up our own personal volume knob. To make sure that we can drown out traffic noise during commutes, we upgrade the sound systems in our cars to include powerful amplifiers and subwoofers. Fighting fire with fire, at home we turn up our televisions and stereos to mask street noise—and the barking of the neighbor’s dog.

The most popular of contemporary sound-management tools is, by far, the ubiquitous iPod. As soon as we plug the cute white earbuds into our ear canals, we enter the refuge of a personally engineered soundscape. Aural experience becomes completely customized. The iPod doesn’t just shield us from the sound of urban infrastructure. It also, as Prochnik writes, blocks out “the discretionary din that got plastered on top of that layer”—the din created by people talking on cell phones, playing video games, and listening to their own iPods. All of us are now participants in a sonic arms race, with no end in sight.

Unfortunately, our bodies are ill-suited to the loudness we wrap ourselves in. Human ears, like those of other animals, evolved in a world that put a premium on keeping quiet. Although a well-timed roar might now and then scare off a predator, survival more often hinged on the ability to hear the movements of others without being heard yourself. The ear, which in its original form was a vibration-sensing part of the jaw, developed into an incredibly sensitive amplifier, able, quite literally, to hear a pin drop. One expert on the biology of hearing tells Prochnik that a sound gets a hundred times louder between the moment it enters our ears and the moment we actually hear it. That physiological amplification is extremely useful when it comes to getting an advance warning on the approach of an enemy during a quiet night, but it becomes a disability in our age of iPods, boom cars, and blaring TVs. Hearing loss, Prochnik reports, is becoming an epidemic, and yet, seeking refuge from noise in more noise, we continue to jack up the volume.