Did anyone notice that NEC director Larry Summers quietly exploded old-fashioned urban policy last week?

He didn’t mean to. In a speech at the Brookings-White House Council on Automotive Communities summit on May 18, Summers set out to talk about the economy, and how to stimulate manufacturing in general and auto manufacturing in particular. He identified four policy areas that are particularly important: the availability of credit; exports; innovation and R&D; and human capital. More credit, more exports, more innovation, and more educated workers could, in conjunction with huge and sustained local efforts, spur “remarkable renewal for the manufacturing industry that is the heart of America and the heartland in which it resides.”

In other words, what America’s most-challenged metropolitan areas – Detroit, Cleveland, Youngstown, Buffalo and their southern peers like Birmingham, Memphis, and Virginia Beach -- need goes well beyond traditional urban policy, with its focus on inner city housing and small-scale interventions into particular neighborhoods. Revitalizing Detroit will require big macroeconomic shifts on things like trade policy, currency exchange rates, and billions more dollars for R&D in things like energy.

Summers made the macro-to-metro link explicit. And what this link implies is that these places truly cannot rely entirely on their own resources for their recovery – Dave Bing has many talents, but he can’t move anything in the Doha development round of trade talks.