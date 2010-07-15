Starr begins, once again, with a dream. This time it is the dream of linking the bustling but territorially limited city of San Francisco with the vast headlands of Marin County. Planning for the bridge had begun as early as the 1850s—three decades before the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge—and reached a fevered pitch by the 1920s. San Franciscans looked south and saw Los Angeles, a city capable of sprawling across hundreds of square miles, while they remained hemmed in on a forty-six square-mile peninsula. The bridge-builder Joseph Strauss, aided by a city engineer named Michael O’Shaugnessy and a team of consultants that included Leon Moisseiff (the designer of the Manhattan Bridge) and Othmar Herrmann Ammann (designer of the George Washington Bridge), came up with a plan for an enormous bridge that would span 4,200 feet between its towers—the longest single-span suspension bridge in the world.

The obstacles were numerous. Critics of the abandoned original scheme called it “an upside-down rat trap.” The Army Corps of Engineers was concerned that the bridge could impede shipping, and potentially block the entire bay if destroyed in wartime. And even if all the relevant parties could come to an agreement, the physical challenges were enormous. “The Golden Gate Bridge, in short,” Starr tells us, “would be required not only to be the longest suspension bridge in the world, it would also be required to possess the strength and flexibility of a great ship at sea, enduring gale force winds, as well as being a land-based structure capable of withstanding recurrent tremors in the earth, eventually even that great earthquake that all Bay Area residents, however subconsciously, realized would one day strike their region.”

Eighty thousand miles of wire were unspooled and spliced across 7,650 feet between the bridge’s anchorages, capable of supporting four hundred million pounds. An enormous concrete fender, the length of a football field, was reclaimed from the ocean, drained of water, and filled with a concrete-and-steel framework for the south pier of the bridge. The plans for the bridge even included increased protections for its workers; and by the end of construction, there were nineteen members of the Halfway to Hell Club, composed of men who had fallen off the bridge and been caught by the safety net specially constructed (at a cost of $130,000) for that purpose.

The bridge took just over four years to complete, opening to the public on May 27, 1937. Over two hundred thousand people walked across the bridge that first day, including numerous attention-seekers hoping to claim a first for themselves: “the first twins, the first man on stilts, the first person to walk across backward, the first to roller-skate, the first to tap-dance across, the first to cross barefoot.” Golden Gate culminates with the bridge’s completion. Starr pads the book with reports on the bizarre items drivers left as collateral at bridge toll booths (canes, fur coats, false teeth), and the Golden Gate’s presence in films ranging from Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner to Mrs. Doubtfire, but this all feels extraneous, a melodramatic but trivial and altogether superfluous appendage to the heart of the matter.

We leave Golden Gate with talk of suicides, and the potential glimpse of the dystopian future, courtesy of the usually optimistic Starr, still ringing in our ears: “Will human beings, ages from now, gaze upon your ruins and marvel at the American nation that once bestrode the continent and the resourceful citizens of that once great but now lost Republic?”