The vice president was speaking at a barbecue for wounded soldiers at Walter Reed Medical Center. According to Jordan Fabian at The Hill , Joe Biden was talking about returning veterans from Vietnam.

And then the ever-precise veep admitted that he “didn’t fight in Vietnam. I don’t want to make a Blumenthal mistake here. Our attorney general from Connecticut, God love him.”

Then, a little later on, Biden admitted, “I have a bad habit of saying exactly what I think.”

So what does he really think?