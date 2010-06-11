Gallagher’s platoon, “the Gravediggers,” came to Iraq to hunt terrorists but ended up “solving a nonconventional, nation-building, political problem with a conventional military used to nation destroying that sometimes forgot it was trying to be nonconventional.” It was not the kind of war they were trained for, but by 2007 it was the war they were fighting, and finally winning. The Iraq of Kaboom is much calmer than the one Americans had come to know in the months before Gallagher’s platoon arrived. Back then, in late 2006 and early 2007, when the sectarian violence had reached its peak, an average of more than twenty American soldiers were dying each week. Gallagher’s book, in spite of its title, depicts few explosions. Its body count is low. When tragedy does strike, it is an on-base accident, the product of an errant spark and a fuel tank. The bloodiest scene, the death of an Iraqi army sergeant, is the result of a rifle-cleaning mishap.

The book is often irreverent. Gallagher’s ambitions come off as literary, not careerist; it’s hard to imagine this veteran running for public office. At times, though, he over-reaches, with clumsy metaphors or slam-poetic stream-of-consciousness interludes. (“Streaming consciousness consciously streaming,”goes one Dylanesque digression.) But readers will forgive such sins as they come to appreciate his evocative prose, convincing dialogue, and, especially, telling vignettes of life as an American soldier in Iraq—“the suck,” as he calls the experience. Gallagher holds forth on a range of topics: private security contractors (he detests their “nine-to-five work mentality”), modern Dear John letters (they arrive via MySpace), portable-toilet graffiti (“Wash your hands before returning to war!”), and cards from schoolchildren back home (“Do you have to write in cursive for war?”).

The dramatic reduction in violence that Gallagher records was the direct result of what has become known as “the surge”—the addition of twenty thousand new troops, plus a new strategy for how to use them. The strategy before the surge, premised on the belief that American troops were an irritant, had been to turn over responsibility to the Iraqis as soon as possible. The new one, based on a refreshed counterinsurgency doctrine, called for protecting the population and establishing the rule of law rather than eliminating the insurgents. Out was capture and kill; in was clear, hold, and build. Over the course of 2007, the American military emerged as the prime guarantor of security in Iraq, which lessened the need for Sunnis to side with the Islamic extremists and for Shiites to rely on rogue militias for protection.

Owing to their decentralized nature, counterinsurgency campaigns, more so than traditional wars, rely on resourceful young officers. In these conflicts, warns the Army’s field manual on counterinsurgency, “a few good Soldiers and Marines under a smart junior noncommissioned officer doing the right things can succeed, while a large force doing the wrong things will fail.” (Or, as John Nagl, who helped write the manual, told the audience of The Daily Show, “It’s a thinking person’s war.”) If the surge’s creed was counterinsurgency, the army field manual was scripture and Petraeus, its lead author, was the apostle. Gallagher, then, was something of a young disciple. He has trained under a pupil of Petraeus, he carries T. E. Lawrence, he teaches Iraqi history to his platoon, and he quotes the counterinsurgency manual in the field.

Officers such as these—sensitive, learned, and adaptive—are the ones best equipped to engage the local population. Often this means making deals with the very people who had just been killing Americans, bargains that are far from comfortable for most troops. At a ceremony marking the release of former insurgents from jail, Gallagher quips, “Ahh, the joys of counterinsurgency. Throwing a record-release party for the guys who want to kill us.” Relationship-building also often means bribery: one of the Iraq war’s success stories is the Sons of Iraq program, which paid former Sunni insurgents to form armed neighborhood-watch gangs. But much of the trust is earned in less transactional ways. Gallagher dispenses Beanie Babies to children, plays dominoes at a Sons of Iraq checkpoint, and sips chai with sheiks. Defending his frequent chai meetings, he says to his platoon sergeant, “It’s somewhere in the counterinsurgency manual.”