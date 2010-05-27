"What makes this an unprecedented anomalous event," he said, "is access to the discharge site is controlled by the technology that was used for the drilling, which is owned by the private sector."

So there you have it: "Do something!" citizens shout to a government charged with protecting the environment in and around a Gulf of Mexico that is nobody's private property. Yet the government, it seems, can't do much of anything because the means of containing this unprecedented anomalous event are entirely in the hands of a private company. It was trusted to know what it was doing with complicated equipment that, it turns out, BP either didn't understand very well or was willing to use recklessly.

Belatedly, the Obama Administration has realized that citizens can never accept the idea that their government is powerless. It's making moves to show that it's in charge, even when it's not. The president plans to visit the Gulf again, and on Wednesday, the White House called in a group of columnists for a briefing with Allen, who is earning a reputation for bluff candor. He spoke as the order was given to try to plug the well through a process colorfully called "Top Kill."

Allen was direct in saying that the law clearly places the responsibility for ending this spill with BP. He added that it was "a legitimate line of inquiry" as to whether this is where power should be lodged. "Are these public goods or private goods?" he asked. "Who should produce them? This is an absolutely legitimate question." It's too bad this legitimate question wasn't asked a long time ago. Allen rightly urged that Congress' decision to place so much authority with private companies be reviewed by the commission investigating the spill.

"Deregulation" is wonderful until we discover what happens when regulations aren't issued or enforced. Everyone is a capitalist until a private company blunders. Then everyone starts talking like a socialist, presuming that the government can put things right because they see it as being just as big and powerful as its tea party critics claim.

But the truth is that we have disempowered government and handed vast responsibilities over to a private sector that will never see protecting the public interest as its primary task. The sludge in the Gulf is, finally, the product of our own contradictions.

