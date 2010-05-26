Last week on this blog, I riffed about one of the more interesting findings to emerge from our State of Metropolitan America report—that demographically, our nation’s major metropolitan areas didn’t always look very much like their geographic neighbors.

To illustrate the point, I looked at the Southeastern seaboard, which counts metropolitan members from each of the seven demographic categories we identify in the report, from the “Next Frontier” region of Washington, DC to the “Industrial Core” area of Augusta, GA.

We argue that metropolitan demographic peers may have more to learn from one another than they do from their geographic neighbors. We also call out the notion of a unified “Rust Belt” as glossing over the important demographic distinctions between, for example, the Rochester, NY; Cleveland, OH; Indianapolis, IN; and Chicago, IL regions.

However, many knowledgeable commentators have pointed out that Brookings houses a major research and policy initiative around the future of the Great Lakes region, which we define as encompassing territory (on both sides of the US-Canada border) from western New York and Pennsylvania in the east to eastern Minnesota, Iowa, and Missouri in the West.