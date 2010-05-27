It's official now. You cannot use "Muslim extremism" or "Islamic terrorism." Not because the words don't describe a real phenomenon in the world. An ugly phenomenon. And, alas, an abundant phenomenon. But because the president doesn't like the thought. And he certainly doesn't like the religious adjective.

I myself don't mind calling Jewish extremists "Jewish extremists." In fact, calling them Jewish extremists neatly separates the very few from the very many. There are myriad Jewish types: nudniks, for example, of whom there are a lot, and chachomim, of whom there are far fewer, liberals, even radicals, and (now more than ever) conservatives and reactionaries, allrightniks, the pious, the doubters and real Jewish atheists . You can always sit down and argue. Someone might even leave the table in exasperation or, for that matter, in anger. But no one will leave the table vowing to kill you and your sons ... and then proceed to do it and to do it over many generations.

Of Jewish terrorists –I am ashamed to tell you because I wish the world were more equal—you can count them on your fingers. OK, I'm undercounting. I'll include the toes. Still. You see what I mean.

One more thing. A gang of Israelis uproots some Palestinian olive trees; Jews manifest their repulsion on the morrow. Of course, not all Jews, mind you. Many are indifferent, perhaps most. If a Palestinian house is being torn down, even though the tearing down may be quite legal, Jews try to shield it. And, when a Palestinian is shot or knifed and, worse yet, when two or three are, a gathering of Jews—sometimes small, sometimes large—will demonstrate on Rabin Square, just where the prime minister himself was slain by, yes, a Jewish terrorist. "May his name be blotted out," as we Jews say about such individuals.