Suppose you're the Libertarian Party of Kentucky. Rand Paul has snatched the Republican Senate nomination away from the party establishment, providing the chance to elect the most libertarian-friendly national politician in the country -- a man so wedded to libertarian principle that he endured two days of disastrous national publicity rather than admit that the government has a right to ban private segregation. What would you do in that circumstance? Why, you'd run a protest candidate against him for abandoning principle:

Despite his pedigree as the son of former Libertarian presidential candidate Ron Paul, Libertarian Vice Chairman Joshua Koch said Rand Paul has betrayed the party's values with stands he's taken, and they were considering finding a candidate to run for the seat.

It was a startling development that could play a role in shaping the outcome of the race in November by siphoning votes from Paul to the benefit of his Democratic opponent, Kentucky Attorney General Jack Conway.

I can't understand how these guys have failed to take serious power in this country.