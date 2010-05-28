Why are people so eager to invade their own privacy?

There she was for the whole world to see and hear: a young woman sobbing uncontrollably, completely vulnerable, screaming at her interlocutor on a cell phone, broadcasting the most intimate particulars of her private life on a crowded street in Greenwich Village on a bright Friday afternoon. At moments such as these—and they are frequent on the streets of New York these days—I always think of Henry James's disgust with "the devouring publicity of life, the extinction of all sense between public and private." James wrote these words over a hundred years ago in response to a new development in journalism that he detested--"the invasion, the impudence, the shamelessness of the newspaper and the interviewer." Today the "extinction of all sense between public and private" has gone so far that people like the woman crying on her cell phone now routinely invade their own privacy in the most casual fashion, presenting all of us who are minding our own business as we make our way through the city with the prospect that, at any moment and without our consent, we will be turned into voyeurs.

And providing services to those who wish to violate their own privacy apparently constitutes the cutting edge of Internet business. Just the other day I read in The New York Times that a 38-year-old consultant for dating websites named Mark Brooks reveals to anyone who wants to know his travel schedule on "Dopplr," his DNA profile (whatever that is) on "23andme," as well as all the purchases he makes with his Chase Mastercard and everything he has bought from Netflix, iTunes, and Amazon on something called "Blippy." And why is the web consultant so eager to parade these mundane bits of personal "information" before the eyes of strangers? He says, "It's very important to me to push out [sic] my character and hopefully my good reputation as far as possible and that means being open. I simply have nothing to hide." I must admit that I was taken aback by his declaration that he had nothing to hide. How had this sentiment—once the daring liberation cry of nineteenth-century sex reformers ("Live in the open air! A thing that one is not willing the whole world should know is wrong") and the taunting slogan of champions of artistic candor ("If it is right to tell the truth, every place is the right place to tell it")—been reduced to the public airing of a man's shopping bills and DNA profile in the name of self-promotion? What kind of self, I wondered, was all this new technology giving rise to? Or perhaps my question really was, are we now seeing, thanks to the new technologies, the kind of self that has nothing to hide? Just how empty, I wondered, would such a self have to be?

When I try imaginatively to enter the Internet realm with its many willing takers to its invitations of self-exposure, I feel disoriented in the extreme. At times, E. L. Godkin's explanation for the appeal of nineteenth-century invasive journalism—"a passion for notoriety of any kind on the part of the obscure"--gives me, at least fleetingly, a point of orientation. But I know this naive/hubristic desire to live in a glass house in full view (this was Andre Breton's wish) has other sources as well. Milan Kundera, one of our most perceptive chroniclers of how it feels to live in a world where one's privacy is constantly being invaded, has spoken with dread of Breton's wish in The Art of the Novel:

The glass house: an old utopian idea and at the same time one of the most horrifying aspects of modern life. Axiom: The more opaque the affairs of state, the more transparent an individual's affairs must be; though it represents a public thing, bureaucracy is anonymous, secret, coded, inscrutable, whereas private man is obliged to reveal his health, his finances, his family situation, and if the mass media so decree, he will never again have a single moment of privacy either in love or in sickness or in death. The urge to violate another's privacy is an age-old form of aggression that in our day is institutionalized (bureaucracy with its documents, the press with its reporters), justified morally (the right to know having become first among the rights of man), and poeticized (by the lovely French word transparence). [Kundera's emphasis]

What astounds me about today's metaphorical glass-house dwellers—those people who eagerly publicize on websites every detail of their "health" (DNA profile), "finances" (shopping bills and consumer preferences), "family situation" (online dating profile)—is how cheerfully they participate in "one of the most horrifying aspects of modern life." Self-invasions of privacy on the Internet now compete with "bureaucracy with its documents" and "the press with its reporters" for a place on Kundera's list of the institutionalization and I would add normalization of this "age-old form of aggression." And so, too, it seems to me, do all those glass apartment houses which sprang up everywhere in New York City during the glory years of the last building boom. I am still baffled as to why architects thought it was a good idea to erect pricey, luxury apartments without solid, exterior walls on streets that are exposed not only to the casual glance of thousands of city walkers from below but also to the unavoidable notice of those who live or work in the many neighboring buildings, and that a new breed of fashionable New Yorkers couldn't wait to live in them.