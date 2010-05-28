Jiayuguan, China—My first question to the mayor, naturally, is about the porpoise. On the outskirts of Jiayuguan, an industrial city of about 300,000 smack in the middle of the Gobi Desert, there's a 15-story-tall steel dolphin, standing erect, balancing a giant ball on its nose. After dusk, the structure is set ablaze in bright neon, its flashing flippers visible from miles away. "That's not a, uh, native species around these parts, is it?" Nope. Turns out, the dolphin is just a large hulking metaphor: "We want our town to rise up," says the mayor, "like the dolphin rises out of the water."

Well, fair enough. Before the 1950s, there was virtually nothing in this old Silk Road outpost apart from the westernmost tower of the Great Wall. Then iron ore was discovered in the region, and the government built a steel factory in 1958. Today, it's the fourteenth-biggest steel producer in the country, churning out some one million tons per year, and other heavy industries have waddled on in. Jiayuguan has become a magnet for college-grad engineers and boasts one of the higher per-capita incomes in China (although it's not wealthy like Shanghai is wealthy—the streets are eerily devoid of cars, save for the lorries and construction trucks roaring around the traffic circles).

But the city's breakneck rise isn't what's interesting—that story has become a rusty cliché in China. What's intriguing is the fact that Jiayuguan is trying to become a model eco-city, a large-scale experiment in green Chinese living. Every building has solar panels propped up on the roofs, soaking in the desert rays. Instead of riding gas-guzzling scooters, the locals putter around in electric bikes that hum softly down the sidewalks. Despite the behemoth iron-and-steel complex on the edge of the city, the air is remarkably fresh and clear—above clean-air standards for 91 percent of the year (in Beijing, the air reached this level only 67 percent of the year in 2007). Partly that's because strong winds from the southwest carry the flue gas from the coking plants away from the urban center. But credit also goes to the flurry of environmental measures the city is tinkering with.

The steel plant, for instance, captures the waste gas that's used to cool the hot coke and generates electricity with it. Likewise, excess heat from the steel and iron works doesn't just dissipate into the air—the city harvests it to warm residential buildings (a majority of homes in the city get at least some of their heat this way). To save electricity, many buildings have solar water heaters. Roughly a quarter of the city's industrial waste is recycled, far more than is typically the case in China. Mind you, it's not all pristine: The steel plant is still in the process of building a wastewater treatment plant to get in compliance with national clean-water laws. But, collectively, the green initiatives are remarkable by Chinese standards. Heck, they'd be decent by European standards.