In these new settings, unlike North America (though somewhat like the Caribbean), the British together with other European colonizers could count on the political loyalty of the local white and creole populations—and, in most cases, the successful policing of the native subalterns, who either worked on plantations and other colonial enterprises or remained in peasant villages. The twentieth century would be well along before anti-colonial movements there would explode, and they would be very different in their social compositions and political aspirations than those of the late eighteenth and early nineteenth century Americas.

Specialists may well question whether Fichter’s case study of the East India trade can carry the load of the ambitious arguments that he makes. How important was the American example in contributing to the power and ultimate hegemony of British economic liberalism? How significant was the capital accumulated in the trade in advancing American domestic economic development, and how extended were the ramifications of the institutional and legal reorganizations that the character of the trade encouraged? Fichter concludes So Great a Profitt by effectively inviting further investigations while hinting, perhaps, at a subsequent project of his own: “Just how capital shaped the nineteenth century is . . . another story.” It surely is, but he has suggested new ways in which it may be conceived.

Fichter has also, implicitly at least, drawn our attention to the importance of the Pacific in the early history of the United States. Well aware of the thriving trade that he writes about, American leaders and policymakers from the first days of the republic saw the Pacific as a vast source of economic enrichment, and the Pacific coast of North America as a vital launching pad. When Lewis and Clark set out from Illinois in 1804, Thomas Jefferson could instruct them that “the object of your mission is to explore the Missouri River, and such principal streams of it, as, by its course and communication with the waters of the Pacific Ocean…may offer the most direct and practicable water communication across the continent, for the purposes of commerce.”

These views were shared by virtually all of Jefferson’s successors, especially those from John Quincy Adams to James K. Polk, who believed that the harbors stretching from San Diego in the south to the Strait of Juan de Fuca in the north represented a central territorial ambition for the country. In 1835, President Andrew Jackson told his Mexican minister to negotiate for the “whole bay” of San Francisco, in what turned into a failed effort. His successor, Martin Van Buren, sent an expedition to gather information about the Pacific coast and, particularly, about the harbors there. John Tyler’s minister to Mexico thought that the “possession of San Francisco and Monterey would . . . secure the trade of India & the whole Pacific Ocean.” Polk’s main concern in going to war against Mexico in 1846 was the acquisition of California. And when Senator Stephen Douglas of Illinois threw the future of slavery in America’s western territories into question by crafting the Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854, his principal interest was in promoting the construction of a railroad from Chicago (where he owned real estate) to the booming coastal city of San Francisco.

So the Pacific lay on the horizon of opportunity for Americans across the political spectrum, but its pursuit would nearly blow the country apart. James Fichter’s excellent book helps us to understand the political and economic genealogies of this powerful vision, and how the Pacific world would come to rival, if not supersede, the Atlantic in American history.

Steven Hahn teaches history at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author, most recently, of The Political Worlds of Slavery and Freedom (2009).