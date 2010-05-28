One day, a couple months ago, I set out to define what I called the conservative movement's "misinformation feedback loop," the process by which right-wingers repeat falsehoods back and forth, not paying attention to corrections because those corrections are made by untrusted figures from outside the movement Somehow my deft phrase failed to catch on. A mere two days later, Julian Sanchez called the phenomenon "epistemic closure" -- a phrase no doubt devised by high-priced Madison Avenue firms and tested repeatedly upon focus groups -- and he set the blogging world on fire. Now everybody who uses the phrase has to pay Sanchez a royalty, the proceeds of which he uses to subsidize his leisurely twice-a-week blogging schedule while I grind away.

Anyway, on to my point. The subject of my deeply and unfairly unappreciated post was the persistent belief among conservatives that health care reform relied upon hiding the cost of the "doc fix." It's a pure myth. In 1997, Congress tinkered with the formula for reimbursing doctors under Medicare. Unintentionally, they wrote deep cuts into the law. Almost every year since, Congress has restored the cuts, a ritual called the doc fix. Last year, the House considered including a permanent doc fix in its health care reform bill, which would help attract crucial support from doctors. Eventually, the House decided that finding enough money to pay for covering the uninsured was hard enough without also paying for an unrelated problem, and left it out. Ever since, Republicans have been charging them with hiding the "true cost" of health care reform. People like me keep correcting them but they keep saying it, over and over.

Michael Gerson does it again in today's Washington Post.

Two months after passing a law that supporters claimed would reduce federal deficits, largely through Medicare cuts, the House is moving toward a temporary "doctor fix" that would add tens of billions in Medicare costs. Even more expensive fixes are likely in the future. Congressional leaders knew this spending would be necessary when they passed health reform in March. Yet they didn't include this liability in the law, in order to hide the overall cost of the entitlement.

Argh. This isn't part of the "overall cost of the entitlement." It's part of the cost of running Medicare. The cost exists irrespective of the Affordable Care Act. The paper savings from lower physician reimbursements were not used to cover insurance subsidies in the bill. If health care reform had died, Congress would still be passing a doc fix. Gerson's charge is utterly, unambiguously false.