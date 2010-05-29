Nor am I beyond the facts in estimating that this amateur movie made for around $340,000 (they had to pay for the drugs) took in $19 million in domestic rentals. That was 1969 and it was the start of cinema made by the new generation. Two years earlier, Bonnie and Clyde had been a far more interesting and less drugbound example of what was possible--but in both pictures hitting the road was a metaphor for escaping factory thinking. A moment would come when studios in decline said give the kid a chance--so if you haven’t got a kid yet, find one. It was the attitude that helped Robert Altman get M.A.S.H. (not a kid, but a doper); it got Hal Ashby started as a director as well as Peter Bogdanovich, Alan Pakula, and Bob Rafelson. It helped get Francis Coppola the directing job on The Godfather--and it was a good thing, even if Fonda and Hopper were at liberty to make airy claims about it all being part of their vision.

Hopper ran out of vision quickly. His marriage to Brooke Hayward ended. He then married Michelle Phillips for about a week, and next Daria Halprin, the warm-bodied statue Michelangelo Antonioni had used on Zabriskie Point. Dennis embarked on a venture to South America where he was intent on the definitive wipe-out--The Last Movie. The polite verdict was that the film was incoherent and pretentious. All of a sudden Dennis Hopper became an elusive figure.

In the late '70s, he loomed up occasionally on the international screen--as a Vietnam vet in Jaglom’s Tracks where he acted for maybe the first time; as the Ripley figure in Wim Wenders’ The American Friend; and as the demented photo-journalist in the jungle in Coppola’s Apocalypse Now. He was in a lot of trouble from drugs, and plenty of people doubted that he would come through.

Again, something happened. In 1980, he was cast in a spooky picture called Out of the Blue in which Linda Manz was playing the teenage daughter of a druggie Dennis. The director dropped out and Hopper was asked if he’d take over. He did and he turned the routine melodrama into something taut and special. He was in a Sam Peckinpah picture, The Osterman Weekend, and in 1986 there he was in David Lynch’s Blue Velvet, as Frank Booth, a drugged madman but horribly dangerous. The film was a masterpiece and Hopper was the most extreme figure in it, the violently sexed father figure as seen from the infant boy’s point of view. He carried a cylinder of some magical gas and you wondered if he was going to catch fire.

If he wasn’t acting, why wasn’t he in an institution? The legend of Dennis the Menace, this strange wild kid with stranger luck was renewed. Frank Booth is one of those characters from the '80s, like Jack Torrance and Hannibal Lecter, who showed how monsters were settling into ordinary life. The Academy was as alarmed as it was impressed, so they gave Hopper a supporting actor nomination for Hoosiers, made in the same year, where he plays a shy, inarticulate man with no confidence--the Jekyll to Frank Booth’s Hyde.

I’m sure the Hopper obituaries will begin and end with Easy Rider. But that orthodoxy is off the mark. In truth, Easy Rider deserves to be forgiven and forgotten. But Hopper’s fearlessness and his sense of being back from the brink made Blue Velvet possible (and please don’t forget Dean Stockwell!).

There now began the most stable period of Hopper’s life. He was a character actor, at last--a broad villain in Speed and Waterworld, a Dad to Molly Ringwald in The Pick-Up Artist, very effective on television in Paris Trout as a man without flair or beauty. He worked as a photographer and a painter, living in Venice, California, and he married Victoria Duff, his wife for 14 years. Alas, shortly before his death from colon cancer, there were stories that he was seeking a divorce in a legal maneuver to protect his estate. You didn’t want to hear about that. Though he voted for Obama in 2008, he had become increasingly drawn to the right wing in politics--why not, he was a hippie who had become a rich man and who had always thought he knew what was wrong with the system.

David Thomson is the author of The New Biographical Dictionary of Film and The Moment of Psycho: How Alfred Hitchcock Taught America to Love Murder.

