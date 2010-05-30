On Friday, John Heilprin of the AP reported that the Security Council voted unanimously (!) to “withdraw up to 2,000 peacekeeping troops [from the Congo] and redefine the remaining force as a ‘stabilization’ mission to coincide with [the celebration of the state’s] 50th anniversary of independence.” What there is to celebrate, it is hard to discern. And, as it happens, there isn’t much to stabilize either.

The meaning of the unanimous vote, however, is very clear, despite the long and bitter behind-the-scenes argument that preceded it. Or, rather, because of it.

Some of it is the sheer vanity of the president Joseph Kabila who, at 29, succeeded his father nearly a decade ago. The presence of foreign troops is a rebuke to the effectiveness of the government, and one of the indices of its effectiveness is its failure to curb rape. In one province alone, the rape rate seems to be 160 per week.

And, as Jeffrey Gettleman pointed out in The New York Times, “Congo’s army is widely known to be corrupt and ineffective, and has been accused of murder, rape and other human rights abuses against civilians.”