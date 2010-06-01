As the grains of the plains came to Minneapolis-St. Paul, it became the flour-milling and export capital of the world, home to Pillsbury and General Mills. As pigs were slaughtered in Cincinnati, making soap as a byproduct, the consumer products giant Proctor and Gamble grew. As buggy makers in Flint and Detroit were converted by Henry Ford and Billy Durant into Ford and GM, so too metal-benders for farm equipment in Grand Rapids starting making chairs for Steelcase and Herman Miller, electronics innovators in Dayton led to EDS and AC-Delco, iron ore from Duluth-fed US Steel in Gary, Cleveland and Buffalo.

Given its natural bounty (and enabling policies like land giveaways, canal and railroad construction) the region grew rapidly in the 1800s and became densely- populated. Then, most of us made our living on farms, or work linked to farms in small towns. This same region then converted its bounty to finished agricultural and manufactured goods, and it arguably created and ruled the factory-era when 60% of us worked in blue-collar industry.

This region led America in the first two waves of economic organization: the farm, and subsequently the factory economy. It is today making a spotty but accelerating transition to leadership in the 3rd wave, Peter Drucker’s knowledge economy. This new economy was enabled by the internet (largely created by the Big 10 universities) with its concomitant urbanization and metropolitan agglomeration of people, ideas, innovation and jobs. People once moved off the farms to factories; now they are moving to metro-centered offices, labs, studios, universities, hospitals, and related work locations.

So what do metros of this region have in common, if their stories now diverge? Minneapolis-St. Paul is not the flour-milling capital of the world anymore; Chicago is not the meat-packing capital; nor is Pittsburgh the Steel City. All are more diverse (in all good ways)—than they once were. Rochester, New York was once almost as much a company town beholden to Eastman Kodak, (and experiencing similar magnitude of job losses) as Flint, Michigan with GM. They are in different places now.

Beyond the still-significant regional integration of their economies and supply chains and importance of lessons learned from true peers with similar “bones”, the unique economic histories and cultural experiences during the 19th and most of the 20th centuries leave many common socio-economic residues for good and for ill across most of the region.