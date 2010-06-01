Dunhuang, China—Is there more to China's low-carbon efforts than renewable power? Well, yes, of course. A lot more. Yet that's all people here ever seem to want to talk about. Maybe that shouldn't come as a shock: The country gets a ton of warm, fuzzy press for its enormous new wind and solar farms, and it's true that the scale of construction out deserves an impressed whistle or two. Out in the Gobi Desert in northwest China, the government has blocked out 3,000 square kilometers for solar, and the local government has plans to install some ten gigawatts worth of photovoltaic panels by 2025 (to put that in perspective, there is about 15 gigawatts worth of solar capacity on the entire planet right now).

As a side note, one of the features of being a callous authoritarian government is that these big projects rarely get sidetracked by local ecological concerns, as happens in, say, southern California. When we asked Dunhuang's energy director, Zhao Tingqian, whether local conservation groups had raised any worries about trampling over fragile desert habitats, he laughed and said, "Endangered species? There are no animals in the desert!" That's not really true, but it doesn't seem to stop anyone.

The real hurdles are more fundamental: When you have a gigantic solar field, you also need a futuristic grid to handle all that intermittent power. And, while the Chinese government doesn't have much trouble stringing up new high-voltage lines wherever it feels like (unlike in the United States, where this is shaping up to be a pretty contentious issue), the country is still lagging in efforts to build a smart grid. It's not for lack of money—the government dished out some $7.3 billion on advanced grid gadgets in its last round of stimulus spending—but hashing out the technical issues is still, as best I can tell, a serious struggle. So a lot of that wind and solar capacity could end up getting wasted, and some of it already does.

That's why, in the near term, efficiency will have to play a much, much bigger role in China's lower-carbon future than those fabled wind farms. Alvin Lin, a climate consultant with the Natural Resource Defense Council's Beijing office, estimates that if China wants to meet its new carbon intensity goals—that is, a 40 percent reduction in CO2 per unit of GDP by 2020—then about 80 percent of that effort will have to come from rooting out waste and getting more energy efficient. There's certainly a lot of room to improve: About two-thirds of China's greenhouse gas emissions come from the industrial sector, which is on average about four to five times more energy-intensive than its U.S. counterpart. (The government is making some headway by shutting down some of the grimiest factories and power plants by fiat, though it's leery of doing anything that puts people out of work.)