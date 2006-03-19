As a national affairs columnist, Tierney must write about politicians with some regularity. And, just as there is no more cartoonish figure in all of Marxist literature than the capitalist, there may be no more cartoonish figure in Tierney’s imagination than the politician. The politicians of Tierney’s columns are invariably corrupt, duplicitous, craven, and dim-witted—or, as he puts it, forever “hectoring us with bogus arguments,” “doling out subsidies,” “promis[ing] a cure for any problem in the news,”and, of course, “trying to sneak 100,000 wind turbines into everyone’s backyard but their own.” Tellingly, Tierney rarely identifies politicians by name; he refers to them as a class.

The shrewdest observers of human nature in newsprint, such as Tierney’s Times colleague David Brooks, understand that there are a million forces operating on an individual at any given moment. Some are personal—resentment, ambition, empathy, to name a few. Others are impersonal—culture, history, biology. All of them make monocausal explanations of human behavior hopeless. But this is never a problem for Tierney. For him, apparently the only thing you need to know about a person is what he does for a living.

OF COURSE, A lot of columnists have prominent worldviews. What distinguishes Tierney from his colleagues—including engaging libertarians like Dave Barry and Slate’s Jack Shafer—is that his worldview orders almost every thought, even the apolitical ones. Why did Lawrence Summers encounter trouble at Harvard? Because Harvard’s faculty is an entrenched bureaucracy insulated from market forces. How should men think of marriage? As a job: “Devote as much energy to knowing your wife as you would to an important business client.”

The most egregious example of this came in a January 14 column ostensibly eulogizing Tierney’s friend and former colleague, David Rosenbaum, who was recently murdered. Tierney opened with a recent Garrison Keillor suggestion that urban Democrats provide better social services than anti-tax, suburban Republicans. As a way of rebutting Keillor, Tierney then invoked … his deceased friend. “This week in Washington, a city run by Democrats with Keillor’s views on taxes and public services, the municipal ambulance service has been making news for the help it didn’t provide to David Rosenbaum,” Tierney wrote. “David was still alive and conscious when a neighbor found him lying on the sidewalk and summoned help, but it took 23 minutes for the city ambulance to arrive.” Finally, Tierney caught himself: “I do not mention these facts to make a case against government-run ambulance services. That would be a disservice to David. He abhorred argument by anecdote.”

This particular column notwithstanding, Tierney is right: He doesn’t abuse anecdotes the way most journalists do. His abuses are much worse. The standard reportorial technique is to lean on an anecdote to establish a trend. So, to take one example, a typical journalist might cite one or two NASA failures as evidence of a space program in decline, whether or not that’s really the case. Tierney uses anecdotes to establish something slightly more ambitious: galactic truth. In Tierney’s hands, these one or two failures prove that government is fundamentally ill-suited to the task of space exploration, as he suggests in one column. Or take Dartanian Sanders, whom Tierney met after the hurricane. “I’ve learned my lesson from Katrina,’’ Sanders told Tierney in one column. “The lesson is to save money and be self-reliant. Counting on the government in an emergency is like sending your kids to a candy store where the guy is selling drugs.” Well then, it’s settled.