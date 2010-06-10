It’s no time to cave to the banks.

Going into the Senate debate over financial reform, a cynic would have offered the White House the following advice: Fight aggressively on the proposed consumer agency and settle for the appearance of reform on the rest of the bill. After all, most of us can understand the difference between a powerful new consumer watchdog and a token reshuffling of the bureaucracy. But few Americans grasp the difference between, say, strong derivatives regulations and weak ones. Which meant there was little political upside to facing down Wall Street on such issues, and plenty of campaign cash to lose.

To its credit, the administration resisted this temptation. Both publicly and behind the scenes, it insisted on reining in the market for derivatives—bets on the price movements of other assets, like stocks and bonds, which helped trigger AIG’s collapse. It also worked hard to pass the so-called Volcker Rule, which would block some banks from placing risky bets for their own bottom line, known as proprietary trading. As a result, the bill the Senate approved last month was far tougher in many respects than what the House passed in December.

Over the next few weeks, members of the House and Senate will huddle to iron out their differences. It goes without saying that Wall Street will push for the weaker approach on each issue. What remains to be seen is how the administration will respond. Given the largely closed-door nature of the conference committee, administration pressure may be the only force capable of keeping the legislation intact and bolstering it where necessary. If the substance of the final bill falls short, it will likely be because the administration acceded. And it will be all the more objectionable for having occurred out of public view.

Take derivatives, a type of financial instrument that generates billions in profits each year for the country’s biggest banks. During the boom, one kind of derivative—known as a credit default swap—allowed AIG to place huge bets on the real-estate market. As long as the market was rising, AIG pocketed gobs of revenue. But, when housing went belly-up, AIG was on the hook for billions in payouts. Unfortunately, it hadn’t set aside much cash to cover this possibility, which meant the losses threatened not only the company itself, but everyone it had bet with. To mitigate this problem, the House and Senate have mandated that both sides of such contracts post collateral to a middleman known as a clearinghouse. The clearinghouse could then make a company’s betting partners whole even if the company failed.