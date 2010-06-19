Has YouTube ruined soccer? A memoir.

Like most, if not all boys growing up in 1950s Arequipa, Peru, my father Renato was obsessed with fútbol; unlike many of his peers, he was as passionate about calling the game as he was about playing it. He went to the stadium every Sunday with my grandfather, and, at halftime, he would wander toward the press box, peek in, and try to overhear the commentary. The radio men impressed him; they were never at a loss for words. On Mondays, the local newspapers would print diagrams of the previous day’s goal-scoring sequences, and my father would study these, recalling the plays as he’d seen them and thinking how he might have narrated the lead-up, the shot, the goalkeeper’s futile dive, and the ball hitting the back of the net. At night, he’d fall asleep calling games in his head, matches starring his heroes, the local boys of FBC Melgar or El Piérola or Alianza San Isidro. He spent his Saturdays at the field behind the school, holding a microphone wired to a tinny speaker, narrating the scrimmages between the various grades. Here, he began to make his reputation, using his voice to add a certain glamor to what otherwise would have been ordinary neighborhood games. The players responded to his baroque and quick-witted descriptions of the unfolding match and elevated their game accordingly.

Soon, my father was performing at local talent shows, including once before a sold-out audience at the municipal theater in Mollendo, a beach town a few hours from Arequipa. For the occasion, he improvised an imaginary game between his beloved Melgar and Universitario, hated rivals from the capital, Lima. When, in his recreation of the invented match, Melgar scored, the gathered crowd cheered and celebrated just as enthusiastically as if the goal had been real. My father recalls observing the audience, some 300 shouting men, women, and children on their feet, and not quite believing the scene. People were embracing, clapping. “¡Golazo!” He stepped from the stage and was met by his uncle, Juan Castor, overcome with pride, weeping.

If this all sounds far-fetched, one must recall how the sport was experienced in the days before the arrival of television, before ubiquitous replays and streaming match highlights were available on the Internet. In early 1950s Peru, either you were at the stadium, watching the game yourself, or you were picturing it in your mind’s eye, inspired by the able call of a radio announcer. You were trained to be able to see it, to imagine it. Soccer is not easy to narrate, of course, complicated by its large field, its speed, its unpredictability. The best players are often those who move in the most unexpected ways, those creatives who roam far out of position when their instinct demands it. How to describe a deft pass with the outside of the foot done at full speed, or a defender losing his balance, fooled by a subtle, almost imperceptible feint of the hips? And even this is only part of the challenge: Any description of a game for radio had to be both precise and global. You narrated the play itself, but also what might come next: not only who had the ball, but also where his teammates were in relation, his opponents, the shifting array of options.

I’ve thought a lot about that night at the municipal theater. Perhaps it’s impossible to re-create the innocence of a crowd that could cheer wildly as a child stood onstage describing an imaginary match, an imaginary goal. These are different times. Goals, as a currency, have been devalued, of course. In 2010, you can watch them all day long—goals scored in the leagues of Japan or Belgium or Paraguay or Ghana; goals scored off volleys, headers, own goals, goals that feel like accidents or works of art, or somewhere in between. You can feed yourself an endless diet of scoring, but this is so far from the game my father played and fell in love with as a boy—so far from the game he narrated—that it is completely unrecognizable. That night, my father convinced the audience that the match he was describing was real; and, in a real match, goals are the exception, and almost always a surprise. The crowd erupted, celebrating this concocted goal for a simple reason. He had them so enthralled with the game that they hadn’t expected it.