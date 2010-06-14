It was pseudoscience. But even pseudoscientists have great insights. Lobanovsky-coached teams used well-coordinated pressing and superior stamina to swarm opposing players with the ball. During the 1970s, Lobanovsky’s teams twice won the European Cup-Winners’ Cup. But he also ultimately ruined Ukrainian soccer--or, at least, his less sophisticated, less charismatic disciples did. The national game is now characterized by players running and tackling frenetically. They rush to complete the actions that the computers reward, no matter their ultimate efficacy. It is ugly, and, judging by the Ukrainian performance on the international stage, not terribly effective.

Outside the Soviet Union, Lobanovsky’s lab-based approach never caught on. But the quest to find the mathematical underpinnings for soccer continues. There are powerful computer programs--Opta, ProZone--that track how far players run in the course of a game, how many times they touch the ball, and how many times a player is involved in an attack leading to a shot. While these analytics have proved useful to scouting and buying talent, they haven’t reshaped the game in the same way that sabermetrics have transformed baseball. Or, as Simon Kuper and Stefan Szymanski put it in their book Soccernomics, “Now soccer is due its own [Bill] Jamesian revolution.”

Yet, after many years of academic papers, the game is nowhere close to that kind of revolutionary state. In part, this is a product of soccer’s cultural hostility to data, particularly plied in the service of making rational purchases of talent. (The biggest clubs are often run by oligarchs, either Russian or Emirati, who don’t care about managing the financial risks of their player purchases; or, in the case of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, by presidents who are democratically elected by fans and pander to the masses.) But the problem isn’t just the culture of the game; it’s the game itself. Soccer has never really had box scores or batting averages or any of the rudimentary statistics that James and Beane have rebelled against. On a profound level, soccer is immune to rigorous statistical analysis, at least compared to baseball and basketball. There is no single controlled variable--like a batter standing at home plate--that can form the building block for good analysis. And the flow of the game is too anarchic, with constant change of possession, to be broken into a series of discrete moments, where actions can be judged to have clear cause and effect.

And, even when the game does yield data about a player, it’s hard to invest much in it. More than most other sports, the performance of an individual player is highly dependent on the team around him--and on his coach. A great basketball star like LeBron James can flourish under the tutelage of a mediocre coach. But, in soccer, a poorly structured team can squelch even the greatest talent. This past season, when the Argentine Lionel Messi played with his club, Barcelona, he ran all over opponents. However, under his national team coach, Diego Maradona, he hardly ever scores. Maradona’s formations simply can’t construct room for Messi to run at opposing defenders, without him getting quickly blanketed--and they will likely account for yet another Argentinean disaster at the World Cup.

The data revolution in sports is, at its core, technocratic. Michael Lewis once wrote that its adherents view sports “not just as a game to be played but as a problem to be solved.” Soccer, by contrast, is a world governed by ideology. The analytical vacuum left by the paucity of meaningful data has been filled by great debates about competing tactical systems. Soccer’s history is a struggle among these systems, each claiming not just effectiveness but moral superiority. During the 1960s, the Italians adapted catenaccio, or the lockdown, a method for arraying players in a numbing defense--a tactic challenged by Dutch Total Football, a free-flowing system that grew out of Amsterdam’s late-’60s liberalism. Over time, these debates replay themselves: How much beauty should be sacrificed for the sake of efficiency? Or, more granularly, how much freedom should defenders have to join the attack? Does the best attack feature one forward or two or three?