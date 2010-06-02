Last week I credited Charles Krauthammer with a “genuine conceptual breakthrough” of blaming the BP oil spill on environmentalists and thus spare conservatives from cognitive dissonance. Sadly, I was giving Krauthammer too much credit, as it turns out Rush Limbaugh came up with this deranged line ten days before Krauthammer.

Now the concept has moved down the conservative intellectual food chain from Limbaugh to Krauthammer to, of course, Sarah Palin, who tweets:

Extreme Greenies:see now why we push"drill,baby,drill"of known reserves&promising finds in safe onshore places like ANWR? Now do you get it?

Yes. You see, the whole Republican plan was not to increase the amount of drilling, but to replace deep offshore drilling with closer to shore drilling. As soon as they won the election and implemented their plan, they were going to close down the deep offshore rigs. I bet the environmentalists feel pretty stupid now for opposing them.