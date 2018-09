In 135 years of major league Baseball, only 20 pitchers have thrown a perfect game. Tonight Armando Galarraga of the Detroit Tigers was the 21st. Except for his last out, umpire James Joyce called the batter safe:

It's just a crazy call. It wasn't even close. Joyce, after the game, was distraught:

"I just cost that kid a perfect game," Joyce said. "I thought he beat the throw. I was convinced he beat the throw, until I saw the replay."