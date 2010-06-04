Today, New Orleans’ livelihood and economic survival remain intricately tied to the health of the water and the coastal area. The New Orleans metro area’s three largest economic drivers are tourism, oil and gas, and port and transportation. The fishing industry matters, too, especially to the outlying parishes like Plaquemines Parish. We must invest in rebuilding New Orleans because these industries bring economic value to the nation and generate additional jobs and wealth to the metropolitan area.

These industries are dependent upon a healthy coastal ecosystem, open and navigable waters, and a strong system of wetlands and barrier islands to protect them. More than the levee system, the coastal wetlands provide one of the most natural and resilient ways to protect the region, including its key industries and infrastructure, from the ravages of a major hurricane. They are a breeding ground for hundreds of aquatic species that bring critical environmental and economic value to the region and the nation. The wetlands have been already eroding at an alarming rate over the decades . The spread of this oil spill and the unknown length of its impact may cause irreparable harm. These assets are disappearing before our eyes.

Fisheries. This now highly-visible industry in Louisiana produces 20-25 percent of all seafood for the lower 48. There are approximately 4,800 registered commercial licenses for small, independent, and self-employed businesses in the greater New Orleans metro area, who fish for crabs, oysters, shrimp, and flounder. The oil spill has resulted in an indefinite U.S. government ban in fishing for nearly 40 percent of federal Gulf waters, and researchers are still determining the biological impact of the oil-slicked wetlands.

This industry has lost jobs and income, both for fisheries and the seafood processing and manufacturers. The fear is that the perceived lack of health and safety of all the seafood from the region will result in a severe drop in demand for Louisiana seafood. Beyond that, the main concern is whether the seafood industry, already struggling with global competition, will bounce back, especially if it takes generations for the sea life to return to normal.

Tourism. New Orleans’ arts, culture, food, music, and festivals make the city unique and draw domestic and international visitors and cruise ships year-round. This is the metro area’s largest economic driver. While real-time data is hard to come by, stories are abounding from businesses about the costs of closed beaches and cancelled hotels and vacation packages, although there may be some offset due to people coming into the region to deal with the spill.