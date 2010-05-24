Even if these Republicans can’t stop Berwick’s confirmation, they can delay it. And the longer it takes Berwick to take that job, the more difficult implementing the new health care law will be. Remember, taking the helm at Medicare and Medicaid isn’t simply about running those two government insurance plans--although, to be sure, that’s a hugely important job by itself. It’s also about using the government’s insurance plans to induce system-wide changes in the way doctors and hospitals do business. It's these changes, in theory, that will eventually make medical care less expensive over time.

But delayed implementation isn't the only reason the campaign against Berwick is worrisome: It's also yet another troubling sign about our public discourse.

The strengths Berwick saw in the NHS are real, particularly when it comes to primary care. On a visit I made to London a year ago, a family doctor demonstrated to me how the NHS used information technology to make sure diabetics get proper routine care. It was light years ahead of what I’d seen in the U.S.--and not atypical. A 2009 survey from the Commonwealth Fund (which also underwrote my reporting trip to England) found that 89 percent of British doctors have advanced electronic medical record capability in their offices, compared to just 26 percent in the U.S.

Still, the NHS has some real flaws. Relatively low cancer survival rates trouble patients, physicians and policymakers. Waiting times for specialists have come down in the last few years, but they remain higher than much of the country would like. Berwick actually mentioned this in his speech. You wouldn’t know it from listening to Fox News, which has replayed excerpts of the speech, but the tribute he gave was nuanced--not to mention smart. A lot of the advice he gave the Brits would work here, as well.

That’s not to say Berwick is right about everything--whether the subject is British health care or its American counterpart. I'm sure McClellan and Wilensky have their differences with him, as do their more liberal associates.

A confirmation process that aired out this debate, both to educate the public and hash out some of the finer points of implementation, would be a true public service. But such a debate seems unlikely now. It's hard to have a serious conversation on policy when one side refuses to be serious.

Jonathan Cohn is a Senior Editor of The New Republic

For more TNR, become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.