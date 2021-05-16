What is most conspicuously missing from The Story of English, as this last sentence illustrates, is any kind of realistic awareness of the political context of language use. "The passion for English [inChina] drives people to make extraordinary sacrifices," the book explains. "A young man whose monthly wages are 36 yuan spends one-third of his total income on English classes, dictionaries, cassettes, novels." But why? To read lane Austen in the original? One of the advantages the television program has over the book is that we can hear for ourselves in interview after interview the truth the narrative pointedly ignores: that people learn English to get ahead in those parts of the world increasingly dominated by American culture, and that they are perfectly aware that being dialect speakers on the margins of the language means being deprived of access to certain desirable kinds of opportunity. Students of the language need to avoid judging people by their usage, but they should not forget that judging people by their usage is something users of the language do all the time.

Now that the schools have more or less abandoned the responsibility, passing judgment on speech has become semi-institutionalized in our society in the columns and commentaries of the so-called "pop grammarians," The label is a little unfair, since talking about talk is, or ought to be, a kind of right of cultural citizenship. But the unfairness reflects a suspicion that usage commentators are not really talking about talk at all: they are trying to tell us how to live.

William Safire, who writes the "On Language" column for the New York Times Magazine, is usually counted among these linguistic authoritarians—The Story oj- English lists him with Edwin Newman and John Simon as one of the "high priests of correct English usage" whose writings "play to a wide public anxiety about the changing language." But Safire is not really the high priest he seems; he's a descriptivist in prescriptivist's clothing. Like most people in what he calls "the usage dodge," Safire's attitude toward linguistic change is a function of his attitude toward social and pohtical change generally. And sociopolitically, Safire is a (self-proclaimed) libertarian conservative: his motto is "Let thinking people decide for themselves." (He opposes, for example, the suppression of pornography,) Thus he can sometimes sound like a subscriber to the principle that "The native speaker is never wrong"—a principle dreaded by most usage experts for the obvious reason that if natives cannot be wrong, they can have no use for experts, Safire sees nothing incorrect about "It's me," for instance, on grounds that "when established idiom clashes with grammar, correctness is on the side of the idiom." And he determines the number of the noun "savings" by administering a broccoli-or-spinach test: "I say that 'savings is' sounds funny and if something sounds funny I say to hell with it." He has (like Shakespeare) little Latin and less Greek, and he regards with skepticism the language dictator's secret weapon, etymology.

Safire reprints letters from readers when he publishes his columns as books; it's an attractive custom, and the letters are sometimes as informative as the columns themselves. But they reveal the remarkable extent to which the column's readers take its author to be an embattled champion of "standards." This happy misprision can be attributed to Safire's canny ability {developed perhaps during his tenure as a speechwriter in the Nixon White House) to make fun of the neologisms, solecisms, and Alexander Haigisms he dissects without ever quite registering disapproval.