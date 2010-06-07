One of the (many) worries about global warming is that low-lying island nations in the Pacific Ocean will get swallowed up by rising sea levels. Last fall, government officials from Maldives put on scuba gear and staged an underwater cabinet meeting as a sort of awareness-raising publicity stunt. And from everything we know, these island nations are going to have a rough time in a warmer world. But two researchers just published a study showing that the picture's a fair bit more complicated than scientists have long thought.

The authors, Paul Kench of Auckland University and Arthur Webb of the South Pacific Applied Geoscience Commission in Fiji, studied some 27 coral atolls in the central Pacific and found that, over the past few decades, most of the islands have actually been growing in size. Only four have shrunk. In Tuvalu, one of the more populous island nations at risk of going under, seven of nine islands have increased in area.

Now, this isn't happening because sea-level rise is all a big hoax—in fact, the seas have risen 4.8 inches over that period. What's happening is that the islands have been shifting in shape: Some parts are getting swallowed up by the seas, while other parts are expanding because the higher waves are knocking debris from the coral reefs that circle the islands onto the beaches. Here's how two islands in the Funafuti atoll of Tuvalu have been transformed over the past twenty years (dotted line is the coast as of 1984, solid line is circa 2004):