I sometimes wonder if this blog's unparalleled Peter Wehner coverage is testing the patience of my readers. The former Bush administration Minister of Propaganda and Karl Rove aide de camp has settled into the humdrum life of a conservative think-tank sinecure and a blog at Commentary. Yet I cannot resist, because Wehner's psychology is so hilariously transparent. Every moment of his waking life is filled with burning anger at the indignities suffered by the great George W. Bush, and an equally burning desire for vindication via revenge against Barack Obama. And so Wehner writes things like this:

I wonder if President Obama regrets, when he was serving in the Senate, referring to the Bush administration’s “unconscionable ineptitude” in the context of Katrina and, during the 2008 campaign, declaring, “We can talk about a trust that was broken, the promise that our government will be prepared, will protect us, and will respond in a catastrophe.” ...

And the oil continues to wash ashore, with the sickening images of an environmental disaster penetrating the public consciousness every day and without an end in sight. The oil spill is doing extraordinary and irreversible damage to the Obama mythology and, perhaps, to the Obama presidency. We shall see. But once again, and not for the last time, we can say that the whirligig of time brings in his revenges.

The whirligig of time brings in his revenges? You can't make this stuff up. When I read Wehner predicting Obama's doom day after day with almost pornographic delight, I can't help but recall this classic Seinfeld monologue from Newman:

I really wonder what is going to happen to this man if Obama wins reelection.