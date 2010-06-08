That said, I generally like the speed with which the show barrels along. If anything, I was ecstatic to see the parallel Quinn and Terri pregnancy-deception plotlines resolved before the first part of the season ended last December. But the season’s back nine episodes seem to have abandoned story arcs altogether. We know the New Directions gang is kind of rambling its way toward regionals, but they are doing so without any narrative threads pulling us along with them. Unlike the road to sectionals, there has been less tension in the run-up to regionals than in a sprung girdle. Nothing has been brought in to replace the pregnancy plots. The Rachel-Finn romance has been abandoned, as has the Ms. Pillsbury-Mr. Schue romance that bubbled along for the entire first part of the season. (How long has it been since we’ve even seen sweet, crazy little Emma?) After the first episode of the back nine, evil wife Terri has been disappeared as well, only to pop up suddenly last week to sign some divorce papers and ostensibly help Finn prepare his funk number—though she never actually did that.

Meanwhile, the path of Jesse St. James, the star of rival glee club Vocal Adrenaline, has been enough to give a girl whiplash. When Jesse first appeared on the scene to woo Rachel, we were supposed to think he was out to sabotage New Directions. But he and Rachel got cuddly for—what?—two episodes before Jesse got his knickers in a bunch over some absurd music video Rachel made that hurt his feelings. He vanished for a couple of weeks; returned for one episode (in which he and Rachel seemed to reconcile and we learned he’d really been sent to tell her that the coach of Vocal Adrenaline was her biological mom); skedaddled again for another week; then resurfaced in the penultimate episode and was so miffed at Rachel that he smashed an egg on her face in front of his Vocal Adrenaline pals, whom he had at some point rejoined. He wore a look of pained ambivalence as he did it, however, so who knows what the next twist will bring.

But, increasingly, who cares? The show has taken on a herky-jerky, scatter-shot feel, as if the creators are dashing from one set piece to another without much thought to where they’re headed (if anywhere). Clearly, the desire to have musical themes—like the Madonna episode or the GaGa-inspired Theatricality episode—is driving the action more than any actual plot line. The result can be summed up in three words: “Sloppy, freakshow babies!”

I know. I know. Screw the plot. It’s all about the musical numbers. And, believe me, no one loves a good song-and-dance more than I. (OK, maybe Chris.) But even those are starting to slip, perhaps in the frenzy to cram more songs into each hour. (The lure of iTunes revenues is strong.) But that whole quantity over quality cliché is hard at work here. Was there any number from last week’s “Funk” that was remotely inspired or even memorable? Puck, Finn, and Mercedes’s Marky Mark? Eh. The grand funk-nale supposedly so awe-inspiring it blew Vocal Adrenaline’s mind? Yawn. And during Mr. Schue’s gyrating, extremely misguided seduction of Sue, I found myself tossed between WTF confusion and low-grade nausea. That bit of weirdness—in addition to not really fitting either character—didn’t even qualify as high-quality camp. Matthew Morrison looked constipated, for God’s sake.

But here’s what really worries me. This show dances along that extremely tricky line between winking, ironic cheese and earnest, gooey cheese. When done well, the result can be irresistible. (“The Simpsons” adroitly navigated a similar sweet-and-snarky mix for years.) But the balance is hard to maintain, and, when it is off even a little, “Glee” resembles less a quick-witted, fast-footed post-post-modern confection than an ABC Afterschool Special. Mercedes’s up-with-people speech about feeling fat and unloved as she turned the Cheerios assembly into a group hug was something you’d have expected young Nicholas to come out with on “Eight is Enough” in 1978. Ditto Finn’s moving observation that the Glee clubbers “are all freaks--but we’re freaks together, and we shouldn’t have to hide it.” Not even the fact that the boy was dressed in a floor-length red rubber dress when he delivered this pabulum could make it palatable.