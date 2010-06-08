The actual charges in this case are that former Governor Blagojevich was scheming to sell or trade Obama’s former U.S. Senate seat, and that he used his powers as governor to pressure campaign contributors for money. His brother, Robert Blagojevich, is accused of helping him in his position as chairman of the Friends of Blagojevich campaign fund. His more informal title would be, I guess, Bagman. In anticipation of the brothers Blagojevich at the bar of justice, Blago’s lawyers have started to call Blago “Rod,” so as not to confuse him with “Rob.” I predict that the Rod/Rob business will not go well, particularly for those with less than perfect hearing.

(The fascinating back story to the Blagojevich duo being on trial together is that Rob is so different from Blago. Rob is missing the show-off gene, has normal hair, a Tennessee accent, and he’s a Republican. He also may be said to have been, before being enlisted in his brother’s campaign, a political virgin.)

There have also been some exciting pre-trial doings, making the brothers Blagojevich the lone two defendants. Chris Kelly committed suicide; William Cellini and Alonzo Monk agreed to plea deals; and Blago’s former chief of staff, Robert Harris, has been singing, I mean talking, with his sentence to be determined by the judge.

So, undoubtedly, the Blago trial holds the promise of being great theater. I know a judge on that federal bench who wanted this case (he didn’t get it) although his wish was expressed at a time when Edward Genson—an ace attorney considered among the bar’s most colorful and theatrical—was set to lead Blago’s defense. Alas, Genson withdrew for what some cynics assumed was Blago’s lack of funds. It was unclear at that point whether the $2.8 million from his campaign kitty could be used for his legal defense. Anyway, once Genson dropped out, Blago’s very first employer, Sheldon Sorosky, stepped in. (Hard to believe, isn’t it, that Blago is a lawyer? But so was John Mitchell.) Sorosky got off to a good start, entertainment-wise. His first public statement to the press was that Blago’s being broke “showed that he was an honest man.” Ba da bing. Somewhere along the line Sorosky was joined by two advocates named Sam Adam, pere et fils. Judge Zagel later ruled that the campaign kitty could be used—except that now it’s down to $1.4 million, and no one thinks that’s going to last very long. So the taxpayers in Illinois will pick up the rest of the tab, which the judge has limited to $110 an hour. This means that the taxpayers will be subject to their own kind of double jeopardy, having been screwed, the first time, when Defendant #1 was in office. (Rob, alas, has to pay all of his bills himself and, no matter the verdict, will probably walk away from this trial broke.)

The idea of representing Blago interests me. I was curious as to whether a celebrated lawyer would have wanted this case, so I called the most famous defense attorney whose cell phone number I could get my hands on: Martin Garbus. Garbus, who has represented clients ranging from Al Pacino to Nelson Mandela to Lenny Bruce, said he had not seen the indictment so his thoughts were based on “insufficient knowledge.” But he agreed with me that there was the appearance of Blago having his hand out, “though there were nothing more than words involved.” In any event, Garbus said this was not a case he wished he were trying.

