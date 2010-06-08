Goldman Sachs produces the mother of all World Cup research reports.
Why isn't India any good at soccer?
What to read about post-apartheid South Africa.
A hilarious interview with soccer guru David Hirshey.
Maradona urges his players to fornicate. Brazil objects.
How much altitude actually affects the World Cup ball. Also, watch the ball being made.
Zonal Marking thinks Germany are more aesthetically pleasing than usual.
Jonathan Wilson: Why Ivory Coast have little chance at World Cup glory.
Measuring your life in World Cup milestones.
Best of the Web, AM Edition
Goldman Sachs produces the mother of all World Cup research reports.