As someone who, like Luke, grew up in England and now thinks of himself as an American, I can sympathize with his decision not to watch on Saturday, out of a feeling that there's just Too Much There.

I also strongly agree that America is awesome. People have an attitude of openness to possibilities, and to improving their lives, that you don't find anywhere else. There's less cynicism and poorly-disguised jealousy when good things happen to someone else. American girls are more interested than are English girls in English men—and some even play soccer. Also good: baseball, Barack Obama, air-conditioning, New York, Friday Night Lights, etc. The truth is that having been here for 16 years and getting ready to marry a girl from Queens this summer, I'm as American in my day-to-day life as any of my U.S.-born friends. Aside from a trip back to London every year or so—which I usually find pretty much unrecognizable from when I left—and an almost-faded accent that only comes out any more when I'm drunk, I find I have increasingly little in common with England.

But it's because of all this, rather than despite it, that I've gone halfway across the world to support England on Saturday. It's become clear to me lately that being an England soccer fan (and typing the word “soccer,” by the way, still feels weirdly like something between a compromise and a betrayal) is just about the best way I still have to connect to the place I grew up.

At first, loving English football was a way to create my own identity in distinction to my Californian parents, and particularly my Dad, who retained his essential American-ness even 25 years after moving to London. Aged 10, the night before the 1986 FA Cup Final (Liverpool, with Rush and Hansen, were playing Lineker's Everton), I suddenly and uncharacteristically announced to my mother that I was worried about fan violence at the game. This wasn't an outlandish concern at the time—the previous year, English clubs had been banned from European competition after rioting Liverpool fans had caused the deaths of Juventus supporters at the European Cup Final in Brussels. And the logic of my mother's response—that because Everton and Liverpool fans were from the same city, they would surely never want to beat each other up—was, I knew even then, hardly water-tight. But the truth was, I didn't give a toss about rioting. I wanted to go to the game. Or, more precisely, because I knew that wasn't really feasible, I wanted the game to be on the conversational front-burner in the Roth household, as I felt sure it was in the English households of my peers.