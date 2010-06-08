In honor of Frank’s opening question (Who is going to win this thing?), we’ve asked our contributors to separate their heartstrings from their cold-blooded capabilities of analysis and fill out tournament brackets. Most are already busy weighing the relative strengths of Slovenia and Algeria and many of our illustrious authors—Aleksandar Hemon, Daniel Alarcón, Rabih Alameddine, Tom Vanderbilt, and Frank Foer—have generously agreed to award signed copies of their books as prizes.

Now it’s your turn. You are all cordially invited to participate in Goal Post’s World Cup bracket by clicking here and then looking to “join a group.” You can find ours by entering “20716” for the group ID# and “foer” as the password.

It’s less than three days until kickoff, so the clock is ticking.