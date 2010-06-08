Joe Lieberman has long been known as Washington's fiercest critic of popular culture:

Last year, Mr. Lieberman said that if the entertainment industry ''continues to market death and degradation to our children and continues to pay no heed to the genuine bloodshed staining our communities, then one way or the other the government will act."

Now it turns out that the Republican Senate candidate in Lieberman's home state, Linda McMahon, is the CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, possibly the most violent, sexist, un-wholesome form of mainstream entertainment currently available. Time for another stirring Lieberman denunciation of the purveyors of cultural filth, right? Apparently not:

But considering his strong public stance against television and video game violence wouldn’t he be reluctant to support McMahon, one reporter wondered.

“She’s running for the Senate now, so I’m not going to hold her accountable for anything she did in the past,” Lieberman said. “I want to know what her ideas are on foreign policy, domestic policy.”

This used to be Lieberman's top issue.