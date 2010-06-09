In Kalamazoo, Mich. Monday, President Obama had a welcome respite from battling oil slicks, delivering on a promise to speak at the high school that put its best “Race to the Top” foot forward on why they deserved the honor.

Kalamazoo’s Central High School was picked, in large part, because it is a symbol of a community getting its act together and harnessing its resources, financial and human, to organize around higher education attainment as an economic development strategy.

The Kalamazoo Promise , created in 2005 and funded by anonymous donors, guarantees tuition at any public Michigan university or community college for any student graduating from the Kalamazoo School System. To date the Promise has succeeded in motivating students—helped by persevering families and engaged teachers—to pursue postsecondary education at greater rates.

Perhaps even more significantly, the Promise has reversed long-term trends of out-migration from urban school systems by middle class families common to most urban districts. Property values in Kalamazoo have been rising, new families moving in to take advantage of the Promise. And Kalamazoo has established its reputation as a community very serious about being an education center of gravity. This has put wind behind the sails of local economic development efforts to diversity their auto parts economy and keep as entrepreneurs the top talent laid off following the massive plant closings after Pfizer subsumed the local Upjohn Corporation.