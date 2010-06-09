In today’s Republican Party, the only choice is between cynics and zealots.

I waited in vain for Orly. We’d spoken twice that day over the phone, and Orly Taitz, leader of the birther movement and candidate for secretary of state in California’s Republican primary, had told me she’d be attending the Republican shindig at the Anaheim Hilton that evening. But that was when the Republican establishment was still in a mild panic over the possibility she would win. I suspect that losing by a disappointing margin—her opponent took about 75 percent of the vote—scotched her initial plans to show up. Either that or she was very stealthy.

And so it was that I found myself in a Hilton ballroom with a few hundred Carly Fiorina enthusiasts (if that’s the word—if I had over $5 million of my own money to burn on running for office, I suspect I could fund rather a lot of enthusiasm), enduring a tedious succession of bad speeches (“Change is coming to the state of California!”), and reflecting (over the blare of the rock-country hit, “Boot Scootin’ Boogie”) on the oddity that anyone should choose a career in politics. Indeed, those in attendance, waiting for Carly, looked only minimally interested in being there. And perhaps they weren’t even minimally interested in being there. Half of them looked like they’d set out for prom but had accidentally been left at the Hilton for a few decades.

Let’s be fair. There were some attempts to inject some life into the evening, such as when a few dozen campaign volunteers in red CARLY shirts took the stage and bounced and waved to “Billie Jean” and “Ladies Night.” Each waved an appropriately tailored sign—Asian Americans for Carly, Women for Carly, Entrepreneurs for Carly, African Americans for Carly, Veterans for Carly, and Jewish Voters for Carly. (After all, why take a chance on a word like “Jew”? It’s so … direct.) This lasted about 15 minutes.

And I was momentarily buoyed by a few scattered pieces of good in-state news. Proposition 14, which would create open primaries—and thus, it is hoped, reduce polarization—passed. (Or it might be good news. The consensus seems to be: Well, guess we can try that.) Rocky Delgadillo, a most unimpressive city attorney for Los Angeles, got only 10 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary for attorney general, solidly trounced by San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris. Mickey Kaus, in his Democratic challenge to Senator Barbara Boxer, won almost 100,000 votes, a level of support that should be inspiring to all fellow opinion journalists as we consider alternative careers with the possibility of payment.