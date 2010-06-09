In 2006, David Cameron said: “This coyness, this reserve, is, I always think, an intrinsic part of being British. We are understated. We don't do flags on the front lawn.”

That was then, however, and now that he's Prime Minister and there's a World Cup on, Mr. Cameron has decreed that the Cross of St. George will fly above Downing Street.

As a friend commented, it seems “We don’t do flags on the front lawn—unless the football’s on.”

For some reason this reminded me of Merle Haggard's classic Okie from Muskogee. And so, with apologies to Mr. Haggard, here's a rewritten version that, in a better world, would be England's 2010 World Cup anthem...