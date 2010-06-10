It was Bernard Kouchner, a founder of Doctors Without Borders (though despite what he sometimes implies, he was forced out of the organization decades ago), who wrote of a right of intervention that needed to be added to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Like many of his close collaborators, including Bernard-Henri Levy and Andre Glucksmann, Kouchner has largely been a supporter of Israel. But consider his words, written in 1987, as a preface to a book on the right to intervention, in the light of the Free Gaza flotilla. We, in the outside world, he writes, should not accept that we cannot intervene to help people in need “on the basis of state sovereignty, and a nation’s ‘ownership’ of the sufferings [of its people].” And Kouchner writes that the fact that the relevant authorities forbid such non-state interventions (we are back to Caldwell again) must not be allowed to trump either need or morality.

In the same volume, Andre Glucksmann wrote presciently that (non-governmental) humanitarian intervention has been “steadily developing an enormous power.” He and Kouchner were right, just not in the way they intended, or, perhaps, even envisaged. Indeed, in terms of the history of humanitarian intervention, the Free Gaza flotilla is a perfectly logical extension of Kouchner’s “Boat for Vietnam” project, launched in 1979 at the time of the exodus of the “boat people,” or the pro-South Sudan or pro-Darfur human activists that have time and again illegally crossed into Sudan in violation of, pace Caldwell and those who have been arguing in a similar vein, the Government of Sudan’s legal right to deny them entry into a war zone. Indeed, the whole point of humanitarian intervention was precisely that NGOs and civil society had both a right and an obligation to respond with acts of aid and solidarity to people in need or being subjected to repression or want by the forces that controlled them, whatever the governments concerned might think about the matter.

Of course, when Kouchner, Glucksmann, Levy, the Italian legal scholar, Mario Bettati, and their colleagues were elaborating the right to intervention, they imagined that it would somehow only apply to totalitarian states—a point that Levy made indignantly in a recent piece in Liberation defending Israel against the criticisms leveled at it since the killings aboard the Mavi Marmara. But leaving aside entirely the fact that the Free Gaza activists do believe Israel to be an apartheid state, the general, non-Middle East centered point that needs to be made is that it was never realistic to imagine that humanitarian intervention could somehow remain the exclusive property of the West, anymore than state power in the 21st century will be a nearly exclusively Western monopoly. Indeed, in retrospect, it was utter folly to think so—or, more accurately, not think through what humanitarian action in a multi-polar world would actually look like.

And just as organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, however embryonic, give us a sense of what that multi-polar world will look like (Brazilian’s new assertiveness, often, as in the case of Iran, in defiance of the wishes of the U.S., is another example of this), so the version of humanitarian intervention practiced by Islamic charities like the Turkish-based IHH, that, precisely, sympathize with Hamas and have links with Sheikh Yusef Al Qaradawi’s wing of the Muslm Brotherhood is a harbinger of one version of non-governmental humanitarian action likely to play a leading role in the coming decades. That is not an opinion; it’s a fact. Of course, Western governments may decide, in response, that the old Westphalian system of absolute state sovereignty wasn’t as bad as they said it was, after all, and that we don’t in fact need what Michael Ignatieff once called “the revolution of moral concern” that was leading us into a post-Westphalian era. But even if they did this, which seems unlikely given that the real moral warrant for globalization has for some time been human rights and democratization, the truth remains that it is impossible to stop this new version of humanitarian action—highly partisan, highly political—from going forward, even if, by the canons of classical humanitarianism, it is something of a misnomer.

Again, what is new about that is not that the IHH is supported and perhaps even egged-on by the Turkish state, or at the very least by senior figures in Prime Minister Erdogan’s AKP party. Most of the major quote-unquote independent relief NGOs in the U.S. and Western Europe survive largely on government grants or on UN funds that themselves come from rich donor governments. Bernard Kouchner himself went from being the leader of a private relief group, to deputy minister of health to foreign minister. And during the Blair and Brown governments in the UK there was a virtual revolving door between the British development ministry, DFID, and the private NGO, Oxfam. And government funding, as anyone who knows the first thing about how NGOs actually function, implies a measure of government control over where and how NGOs operate. In the particular case of U.S. NGOs, the situation has been one of almost complete dependency on government going back to Vietnam days. And today, in Afghanistan, the so-called provincial reconstruction teams (PRTs) are a collaboration between the military, civilian branches of the American government, and NGOs.