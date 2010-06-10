The skirmish between the White House and the unions distracted attention from a day in which the Republican Party continued to march to the right, endangering its efforts to court moderates who might otherwise be tempted to cast anti-Democratic protest votes this fall.

Exhibit A was the GOP's extraordinary success in bringing Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid back from the land of the political dead. By nominating Sharron Angle, a tea party favorite, Republicans gave Reid the opponent he hoped for. She has been tied to groups on the far right and has said she wants to phase out Social Security for younger workers and abolish the Department of Education. Having run behind in the polls all year, Reid now finds himself ahead in at least one recent survey.

In California, Republicans nominated two relatively moderate conservative businesswomen, Carly Fiorina to face Sen. Barbara Boxer, and Meg Whitman against Democrat Jerry Brown, who is trying to reclaim the governor's office he left in 1983. But both Fiorina and Whitman had to run to the right to win their primaries. They will now have to reconfigure their campaigns in the state that gave the nation Ronald Reagan but has since turned inhospitable to conservatives.

For most of the year, media attention has focused on discontent with Obama at the conservative end of politics. But this anger is likely to be far more important in shaping the Republican Party's future than the country's.

This week marked a turn in the story line, bringing home the unease with the president and conservative Democrats that has been building on the left. The administration and labor will get over their post-Arkansas spat because they have to. But the feuding is a sign of the toll high unemployment is taking on the president's support among those who were once his most passionate sympathizers.

