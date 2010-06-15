In January 1898, a young man with extraordinary breath control placed himself in a trance before a San Francisco audience of doctors, journalists, and other distinguished men. With his heart rate imperceptible, and his body apparently lifeless, a large needle was passed through his earlobe, his cheek, his lip, and his nostril—and he did not flinch from his self-induced torpor. A photograph shows him lying with his head tilted slightly to one side, blood trickling from his punctured face, while a respectful and elegantly attired crowd of mustachioed men watch quietly.

This was the Kali Mudra, the death trance, and the guinea pig was Pierre Bernard, the quixotic showman who is the subject of Robert Love’s book. The assembled audience, which included news reporters and a photographer, ensured that Bernard would be famous overnight. The doctors among them gave the spectacle an air of scientific legitimacy. Bernard, who in his adolescence had studied yoga techniques with a mysterious visitor from India, seemed to channel forces that might be harnessed for good or evil, for science or the occult. At a time of great intellectual fascination with—and xenophobia for—all things from the East, Bernard’s spiritual theater was filled with both menace and promise.

The essential elements of that evening’s demonstration—a crucial moment in the history of yoga in America—would define Bernard’s public career for the next half century. It was a mix of circus bravado and immense self-discipline, American hucksterism, and authentic spiritual exploration. Late in Love’s account, we get Bernard’s own perfect summation of what he offered his many disciples: “The purpose of Yoga is to prepare us from getting cheated; to enable us to make better bargains, and to get what we go after!” You can read this in two ways: yoga translated into the crass language of marketing, commerce and self-actualization, or a profoundly American metaphor for Reinhold Niebuhr’s evergreen prayer: “The serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” At some level, wisdom is all about getting the best one can, settling when necessary, and never cheating or getting cheated.

Bernard was not christened Pierre, nor was he born a Bernard. He was originally Perry Baker, who entered the world in Iowa in 1876. Early in his teenage years, he fell under the influence of Sylvais Hamati, a wandering tutor of “Vedic philosophy,” who seems to have given the boy the essential groundwork for the study of Eastern religion and yoga practice that would eventually propel Bernard into proximity with the highest echelons of society. His career, which began in San Francisco, continued in Seattle and eventually came to full flower in New York, was a roller-coaster, much of it spent under the intrusive scrutiny of the law and the media. But there were a few decades, especially the 1920s, when Bernard enjoyed the entire smorgasbord of the American dream: wealth, fame, fast cars, adoring disciples, and unfettered access to sex.