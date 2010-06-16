Not much in Cole’s first two books—The Marble Queen (1986), and The Zoo Wheel of Knowledge (1989)—would have predicted the powers that broke through in The Look of Things in 1995. The early poems are elegantly executed and observant. The suave off-rhyming couplets of “V-Winged and Hoary” (“blue”/”Peru”; “fitzbew”/ “jewel”; “finch”/ “chink”) seem decorative, and they obscure rather than reveal the core action, gulls diving to devour “fledgling trout” in ice. This is the kind of scene the older Cole will know how to use, but in this early poem the drama is diffused and made safe, observed by vaguely plural “children,” and described in low-wattage diction (the children “starry-eyed,” the air “frosty”). The poem wills itself into epiphany by stating that “the children are in love with the miraculous/ oval-lipped trout,” but nothing has given evidence of that love, or of its cost, or of a miracle.

“Heart of the Monarch” does a similar number on the butterflies, expending a lavish verbosity reminiscent of Clampitt in its off-rhyming quatrains and its glee in detail, but taking refuge in coy puns (“foul-tasting to hungry fowl”), and in a cutely reassuring conclusion: “There’s nothing to fear. They’re on their way.” Nature will have much to offer Cole, and he will soon use his verbal gifts to probe rather than to evade knowledge. “To write what is human, not escapist,” he will demand in the scary sequence “Apollo” in The Visible Man (1998). A large part of the thrill of Pierce the Skin is watching him learn “to write what is human.”

Yet The Marble Queen contains seeds of the poetry to come. The title presages later poems grimly engaged with memories of the poet’s mother, “Chiffon Morning” from The Visible Man, and “Sycamores,” “Mimosa Sensitiva,” and “Gulls” from Blackbird and Wolf. In “Chiffon Morning,” the mother, released from a hospital, her neck scarred ear to ear, is juxtaposed with a beauty pageant queen waving “serenely” from a television. This queen mother has already appeared in an earlier version, in The Marble Queen, where the style is toughened and tempered: “I remember the shade where I found her/ spent and bruised like the fallen apples./ Like them, she was full of darkness.”

In The Look of Things (1995), Cole got down to business. All prettiness fell away from these poems. They adjust their lens to a world of lonely sex; AIDS; injured and injurious parents. The style is curt, flexible, precise. Cole hones his technique of juxtaposed, unexplained images, and his theme of the self hungry for love, experiencing consciousness as a painful, sometimes grotesque physicality. “The Pink and the Black” exemplifies this vision. The romantic anecdote, barely suggested, is projected in a scene of dead octopuses which in turn color our perception of the sky: “The inky cloud, like an octopus’s secretion, moving overhead./ The sun a watery white mess.” The only grammatical sentence occurs in the last line, coinciding with the flash of personal revelation: “I had been so lonely, hungry as a snake.”

The family romance, which will occupy Cole’s imagination in the books to come, appears in The Look of Things in the exquisitely cool quatrains of “Harvard Classics.” By this time, Cole knows how to apply Pound’s dictum, “The natural object is always the adequate symbol.” Details, like the threadbare nap of the rug, tell the story of the disintegrating marriage, and sly rhymes convey the subtle dissonance of the scene. One feels the poet’s excitement in the efficiency of his instruments, not the least of which is syntax: the poem turns on the quiet, devastating logic of the coordinating conjunction “so”: