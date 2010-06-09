Bennett Ramberg is one of those (few) nuclear strategists who does not shy from telling the truth. He's been telling the truth, the difficult truth, about what will not stop Tehran from pursuing nukes...and what will.

Here he confronts Iran's little partner, Syria, and tells us what Dr. Assad--welcomed as a rational scientist upon his ascent to power after the death of his tyrant father--plans.

The nuclear order is unraveling, and it is the timidity of the Obama administration that is responsible.